Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 16,200 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 629,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

