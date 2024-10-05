Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

KKR traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.28. 2,096,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,047. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

