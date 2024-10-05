Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $755,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

