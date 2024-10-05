Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.91. 218,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,593,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,183.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, September 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.