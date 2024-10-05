Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.48 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ameren by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ameren by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

