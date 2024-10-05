iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

