Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 118,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 42,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.3 %

JWN stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

