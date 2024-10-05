iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $123.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

