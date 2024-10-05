NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.20% of NETSTREIT worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on NTST. Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NTST stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

