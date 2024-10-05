Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 12,560 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in WaFd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in WaFd in the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WaFd during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

