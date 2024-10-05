Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,908 Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDTX opened at $32.90 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

