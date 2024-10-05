Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in AppFolio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,817 shares of company stock worth $8,808,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $227.12 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.