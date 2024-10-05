Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,007 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

