Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 143,482 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

