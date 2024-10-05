Truist Financial Corp Acquires 602,191 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 324.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,191 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 5.20% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 411,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.