Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1966 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.