Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 236 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $303.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

