The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

