Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XEL opened at $63.73 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

