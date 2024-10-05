Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,277 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.56% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.