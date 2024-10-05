Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $258.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.