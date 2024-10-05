Truist Financial Corp Has $14.21 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BSCP opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
