Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $100,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 191.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,791,410 shares in the company, valued at $465,104,734.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,104,734.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock worth $11,841,695. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $167.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.