Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.78. 1,643,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

