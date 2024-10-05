Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,714. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

