Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.21. 744,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.93.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.