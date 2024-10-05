Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. 78,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,624. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

