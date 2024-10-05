Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $92.53. 86,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
