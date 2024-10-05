Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $92.53. 86,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.