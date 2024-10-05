Halpern Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

