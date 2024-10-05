Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 148,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $109.39. 1,920,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

