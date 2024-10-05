SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lennox International worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lennox International by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LII traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $594.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.53 and a twelve month high of $627.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.35 and a 200-day moving average of $530.38.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $557.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

