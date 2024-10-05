Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,966,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,307,754. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

