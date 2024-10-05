Farmers Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,800 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Veralto by 20.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the third quarter worth $206,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $112.02. 951,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

