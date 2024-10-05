SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,294,854 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 13,157.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.03% of Thoughtworks worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,017,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. 272 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 323,751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Up 0.2 %

Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.