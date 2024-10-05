Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,774 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Bunge Global by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 106,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bunge Global by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bunge Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 833,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,904. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

