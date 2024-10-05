72,600 Shares in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 114,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.