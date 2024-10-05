SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,736 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,547,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

