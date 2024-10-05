SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 733,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,728,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

PNW stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 1,359,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

