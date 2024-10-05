SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 58,328 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.