SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 58,328 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.67. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $252.84.
Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.45.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
