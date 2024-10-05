SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

