Farmers Trust Co. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after buying an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 13,697,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,890,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

