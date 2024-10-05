Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) is First International Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,011 shares during the quarter. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 5.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 17.62% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 808,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 8,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

