Syquant Capital Sas Acquires 12,233 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 303.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for about 4.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 238,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $25,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of PRFT remained flat at $75.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.