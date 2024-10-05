iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Purchased by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Poland ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at $739,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 60,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,545. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $312.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

