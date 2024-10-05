waypoint wealth counsel Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after purchasing an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.69. 2,433,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.