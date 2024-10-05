waypoint wealth counsel Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,796,000 after buying an additional 1,987,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,290 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 429,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000.

BATS BBCA traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $72.55. 99,565 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

