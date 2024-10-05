Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Lifted by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 7.8% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

