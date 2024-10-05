First International Bank & Trust Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First International Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

