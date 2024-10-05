First International Bank & Trust Has $636,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 40.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.86. 6,389,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.