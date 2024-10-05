Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Service Properties Trust worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 418,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 826,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $815.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.